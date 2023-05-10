The group takes a route from the Barmouth hills to Bwlch y Rhiwgyr on Monday, 15 May.
This circular, eight-mile walk explores the southern end of the Rhinog ridge, taking in stretches of the Cambrian Way and the Ardudwy Way.
Setting off from Barmouth panorama car park (grid ref SH625166), we head past the house at Gellfawr and round to Bwlch y Llan.
Here we climb up on to the ridge which we follow as it climbs steadily to a high point of 517 metres. Conditions permitting, we can expect lovely views of mountains, coast and estuary as we walk along the airy ridge.
We continue a short distance further to drop down to Bwlch y Rhiwgyr.
Our return takes us down on the eastern flanks of the ridge, eventually rejoining the Cambrian Way and descending past the climbing slabs back to the start.
Meet at 10.30am for this moderate, B-grade walk under the guidance of leader Alun. For more details, contact him on 01341 247164 or 07787 240387.
Then on Friday, 19 May, we head to Cadair Idris via the Minffordd Path – a rescheduled six-mile, grade B/strenuous walk postponed from March.
Cadair Idris, which translates as ‘Idris’s chair’, is named after the giant Idris who is said to have used the mountain as a chair to survey his kingdom.
Out of all the peaks in Snowdonia, Cadair Idris is undoubtedly the most steeped in mythology, with countless other legends attached to it.
Our ascent is via the Minffordd Path, one of the two most popular paths to the mountain’s summit.
Although one of the shortest routes, the Minffordd has the most significant ascent, starting at just 100 metres and taking in a secondary top along the way.
We set off from Minffordd (Dol Idris) car park (grid ref SH732115) on an easy path across a meadow before starting to climb a steep, stepped path beside a rushing stream.
Eventually the gradient eases as we climb more gently past Llyn Cau, cradled beneath the ridge of the mountain.
A further steep climb brings us to the ridge with spectacular views to the lake far below. Our path continues over Craig Amarch, with a final easy clamber to the 893 metre summit of Pen y Gadair.
Our return to the start will be by the same route or via the equally steep path down the flanks of Mynydd Moel. Meet at 10am. Contact the leader, John D, on 01766 540891 for further information.
