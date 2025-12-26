A pig racing night will take place at Barmouth’s Dragon Theatre to raise money for charity.
The event, which will raise money for various Masonic charities and local good causes, will take place on Friday, 16 January, from 7.30pm.
Before the start of each race, eight pigs are auctioned and sold to the "pig owners".
A winning pig owner wins the prize put up by the race sponsor. After the pigs are sold to their temporary owners, everyone will have the opportunity of betting on the race. Each actual race will only last two minutes but you are invited to cheer your pig on!
The first pig to knock his/her bale over wins.
Everyone is welcome. Entrance is free.
