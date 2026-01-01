Gillian Brownson is a poet, performer, illustrator and storyteller from Ynys Mon. Having worked with the Arts Council of Wales, Bangor University, Walk the Plank and many others, she aims to bring Performance and New Writing to the heart of the community, whether it's through Storytelling, Poetry or the development one person plays to tell important local stories. Much of her work includes song and she also illustrates her work and the writing of other authors.