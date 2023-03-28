National Trust Cymru has responsibility for 46,000 hectares of land, 157 miles of coast and 18 of Wales’ historic sites. Their latest project #BlossomWatch aims to provide opportunities for more people to connect with nature in Wales.
The blooming of the blossom tree is often synonymous with the arrival of spring, and the National Trust’s celebration #BlossomWatch has been inspired by Hanami, an annual Japanese festival of cherry tree blossom.
The celebration is now in its third year, and as part of 2023’s #BlossomWatch, Siân Gwenllian MS joined the National Trust for a blossom tree planting at Gardd Ffrancon, Bethesda.
“It’s especially pertinent that I have taken part in the National Trust’s #BlossomWatch almost exactly three years since the start of the pandemic,” Siân said.
“To coincide with their campaign, the National Trust has released statistics that suggest 68 per cent of people believed that noticing nature had lifted their spirits during lockdown.
“Also, 47 per cent of adults report that they are likely to spend more time in nature than before the pandemic.
“Blossom Watch is part of the charity’s Everyone Needs Nature campaign, encouraging people to connect with the outdoor world, and as a gardener myself I’m more than aware of the benefits that nature has.
“From our personal wellbeing, both physical and mental, to the creation of natural habitats for wildlife and the role that trees play in reaching carbon net zero.
“I’m proud that a great deal of the grassroot initiatives I visit in Arfon are playing a crucial role in the fight against climate change.”