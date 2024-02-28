A tree planting scheme is underway to give Machynlleth High Street a breath of fresh air.
In early February work started to install 23 new trees along the pavements of Machynlleth’s Heol Maengwyn.
The new scheme coordinated by the Welsh Government and North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency (NMWTRA) will add 12 new trees to the town streets, bringing the new total to 42 by the end of 2024.
They will also replace 11 trees which were earmarked for felling. The new trees are said to be better positioned and placed in engineered ‘tree pits’ designed to give the trees ‘optimum conditions’ for growth and sustainable drainage.
The community consultation spanned across 2022 to gauge the opinions of locals who loved the trees that were scheduled to be felled, and those who want to see Machynlleth leafy for generations to come.
Jenny Hall, who worked to engage the community in these plans as Community Engagement Lead for Craftedspace Architects, said: “With changes to the climate resulting in a more inhospitable environment for street trees, I’m grateful that the NMWTRA had such high aspirations for replacing the aging trees in Machynlleth with new large trees in substantial and robust tree pits.
“While we don’t yet know how the trees will grow, the recently planted trees look fantastic and have brought a real sense of optimism to the town this spring.
“Street trees make a huge difference to the urban environment and I’m glad to have been involved in a small way in making this project happen.
“My hope is that future projects can benefit from the model we developed where statutory bodies work well with the community to get the best site specific outcomes.”
The new species, chosen after community and arboricultural consultation to pick the right species for Machynlleth’s weather and urban conditions, now include crab apple, cherry, field maple, rowan, birch, hornbeam, hawthorn, oriental plane, sweet gum, ginko, magnolia, Japanese pagoda, gleditsia and amalanchie. Thirty trees were originally placed on the high street in the 1980s. However, due to poor conditions and ‘lack of foresight’ in choosing the wrong species, many of the original trees needed felling since then, with 11 felled in the winter of 2022/23 due to ‘poor health’, ‘infrastructure conflicts’ whilst some were ‘at the end of their natural life’.
Some trees had grown unstable and endangered nearby buildings and the busy A489 running through the town, whilst others suffered from ill health.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We have worked closely with Machynlleth Town Council and NMWTRA on this replanting project to ensure Machynlleth town centre retains tree cover and continues to benefit from the resulting biodiversity.
“Twenty-three tree pits are being installed to replace trees which were felled for safety reasons and to increase the total number of street trees. The project is due to be completed by the end of 2024.
“NMWTRA has received positive feedback about the project and would like to continue to work with residents about the potential for a tree guardian scheme.”