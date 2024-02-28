The new species, chosen after community and arboricultural consultation to pick the right species for Machynlleth’s weather and urban conditions, now include crab apple, cherry, field maple, rowan, birch, hornbeam, hawthorn, oriental plane, sweet gum, ginko, magnolia, Japanese pagoda, gleditsia and amalanchie. Thirty trees were originally placed on the high street in the 1980s. However, due to poor conditions and ‘lack of foresight’ in choosing the wrong species, many of the original trees needed felling since then, with 11 felled in the winter of 2022/23 due to ‘poor health’, ‘infrastructure conflicts’ whilst some were ‘at the end of their natural life’.