New equipment for group’s wildlife-friendly food growing garden
Ystrad Meurig Gardening & Foodies Group has been awarded a new garden package by environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy.
The group has created a wildlife-friendly food growing garden at Canolfan Edward Richard Centre, Ystrad Meurig. All the plants, tools and materials are being provided for free by Keep Wales Tidy, complemented by some colourful annuals supplied by local nursery, Purple Trees.
Louise Houghton from the group said: “Although most of our members have gardens of their own, this is a special chance to do something for our community.
“The centre hosts many events and groups over the year and our garden project will provide an inspiring and colourful, wildlife-friendly example of food growing with nature in mind. We hope that others will join us - and we hope to run short courses based on the garden as it develops.”
Since 2020, over 800 gardens across Wales were created, restored and enhanced as part of Local Places for Nature. Community groups and organisations of all shapes and sizes got involved – from disability charities and youth groups to social enterprises and carer groups.
Deputy chief executive for Keep Wales Tidy, Louise Tambini said: “We’re delighted that Ystrad Meurig Gardening & Foodies Group has the opportunity to make a real difference through Local Places for Nature.
“We hope other communities will be inspired to get involved, apply for a free pack and create their own space for nature and people to enjoy.”
The initiative is part of a wider Welsh Government ‘Local Places for Nature’ fund committed to creating, restoring and enhancing nature ‘on your doorstep’.
To apply for a free garden pack, visit the Keep Wales Tidy website www.keepwalestidy.cymru/nature
