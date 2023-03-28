NEW equipment has been bought for council workers to help increase wildflower growth in public areas during grass cutting season.
Welsh Government Local Places for Nature grant funding delivered through Ceredigion Local Nature Partnership has enabled purchase of new equipment, including flail mowers and multi-use robotic mowers which accommodate a haybar, hay rake and mini baler.
The funding also allows training to be provided to council operators and technicians in the correct and safe use of the specialist equipment.
In the early part of the season, only the edges of larger open spaces will be cut, keeping the grass from falling onto footways and the highway.
Where these areas adjoin road junctions’ additional areas will be cut to ensure visibility and smaller areas such as roadside verges will be cut and collected as usual.
Ceredigion council said: “The specialist equipment will enable us to harvest green hay from the wildflower areas and spread to other areas to improve seed bank of native wildflowers.
“It also opens doors to other possible ways of disposing of arisings such as in the form of hay or biomass fuel.”
Councillor Keith Henson, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services and Carbon Management, said: “The equipment purchased has replaced equipment that was nearing the end of its useful life and allows us to deliver services in a safer, more efficient, sustainable and environmentally responsible ways.”
Rachel Auckland, Coordinator of Ceredigion Local Nature Partnership added: “This new approach to mowing will make a significant difference to nature, climate and wellbeing across Ceredigion.”