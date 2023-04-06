Fresh fears have been raised about a large sinkhole at an Aberystwyth beach expanding and becoming a ‘serious hazard’.
A new, smaller sinkhole has formed next to the original on Tanybwlch Beach car park which prompted concerned residents to get in touch with authorities.
The hole near the bridge that crosses the Ystwyth River onto the shore first appeared in February 2020 and was cordoned off by Ceredigion County Council.
But the hole appears to be getting larger as the weeks pass, with new holes forming around it – calling into question the safety of the surface.
Residents have been demanding the county council repair it but little or no work appears to have been done to fix the issue.
Aberystwyth town councillor Kerry Ferguson said yesterday (5 April): “A resident this morning reported a small, but new 'hole' near the sinkhole at Tanybwlch Beach.
“I immediately reported this to Ceredigion County Council who have now extended the safety fencing. Thank you, Ceredigion County Council, for quick action on what may have been a serious hazard.
“I am awaiting information on dates for the work to repair the sinkhole to be completed.
“Ceredigion County Council has informed me that temporary repair works are scheduled, and the relevant Marine Licences approved.”
Repeated calls on the county council to reveal a schedule for planned works to fix the issue have fallen on deaf ears.
The Cambrian News contacted Ceredigion County Council for comment.