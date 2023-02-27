The Northern Lights were visible over most of Wales on Sunday evening as stargazers pointed their cameras to the sky.
The Aurora Borealis brought bright streaks of red and green into the clear night sky over Wales throughout Sunday evening and are likely to be seen again tonight (Monday).
The stunning image above, taken by Visit Cambrian Mountains, shows the lightshow over Tregaron from Yr Elenydd at around 9.20pm on Sunday night, which lasted for around seven minutes.
It is very rare for the Northern Lights to be seen as far south as Ceredigion, but over the last few days, a strong solar flare on the Sun's surface has been directed towards Earth with charged particles reaching our atmosphere.
The charged particles interact with oxygen and nitrogen which then emits green and red colours over our poles.
The Met Office says there will be another opportunity to see the Aurora Borealis this evening if skies remain clear.