Tregaron will be rocking next weekend with the return of its popular Welsh music festival.
TregaRoc will take place on the streets of Tregaron on Saturday, 17 May, with a bustling line-up of artists.
Performances will take place on the Square from 1pm and at the Bowling Club from 4.30pm and are free to attend.
The party then moves to the Pabell Fawr at the rugby club from 7pm, with tickets costing £20.
Tregaron Square will feature performances by Ysgol Henry Richard, Ben Dant, Bwca. Cordia and Sambe Agogo from 1pm, all for free.
The bowling club will spring into action from 4.30pm with performances from Aeron Pughe a’r Band and Pwdin Reis from 4.30pm, which will also be free of charge.
The Pabell Fawr performances are for adults only and entry is only allowed with a ticket.
Starting at 7.30pm, there will be performances by Moniars, Dan der Vam, Mattoidz, Celt and winners of this year’s Can i Gymru competition, Dros Dro.
To accommodate the festival, Tregaron Square will be closed from 8pm on the 15 May until 2pm on Sunday, 18 May.
Station Road will also be closed from midday on Saturday, 17 May until 9am on Sunday.
Organisers are hoping to see big crowds, with the weather set to be sunny for the day of rock in Tregaron.
Tregaroc said: “We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to TregaRoc to enjoy Welsh music and culture.”
There will also be big raffle held on the day with several local businesses offering up prizes, from overnight stays, art works and hampers.
The raffle will be drawn on Saturday at 3.30pm and tickets, which cost £5 each, can be bought by visiting https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/raffle/raffl-fawr-tregaroc-2025
The annual festival has received support from the Cynnal y Cardi fund.