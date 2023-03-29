The resident ospreys of the Llyn Clywedog nest have returned for the summer season after migrating to Africa for the winter.
The female osprey – identified as 5F and known as Seren by nest followers – arrived home on Saturday 25 March and had soon caught herself a large rainbow trout.
The resident male – who does not have an identifying ring but is known by nest followers as Dylan – returned two days later.
John Williams, Technical Support Land Management for NRW said: “We never know what nature will throw at us, so we are thrilled that both resident birds have made it back to Llyn Clywedog in good shape.
Live cam of the ospreys, Dylan and Seren
“They will both start to build their nest together, and we will hopefully have some eggs laid on the nest in a few weeks’ time.”
Live footage from both cameras is available on YouTube by searching “Llyn Clywedog Ospreys”, or by clicking here.
The nest was built by NRW staff on a platform high up in a sitka spruce tree in 2014. It has proven to be a productive incubator over the years, with 21 chicks fledging the nest and migrating since it was built.
Ospreys are migratory birds that winter in Africa. Llyn Clywedog’s resident female is known to spend the winter in Gambia, West Africa.
Ospreys can rear up to three chicks in a season.