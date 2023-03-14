Dr Carol Fielding, NRW’s Ceredigion Team Leader, said: “We encourage anyone who suspects that a pollution or environmental incident has taken place to contact our 24/7 incident line on 03000 65 3000 or online. We assess every single report that we receive, and respond appropriately, including sending officers out to site to investigate. Where a pollution incident is suspected, we would ask people to provide us with an outline of what they have seen, the location of the incident, when it happened and, if known, the cause or perpetrator.”