Snow causing disruption across mid and north Wales
Roads are closed this morning following snow overnight with more forecast for today and tomorrow.
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1
Thursday 9th March 2023 1:02 pm
An amber warning has been issued in Wales from midday today (Met Office )
A series of weather warnings are in place across mid and north Wales today
- Met Office Amber Warning for snow and ice in place for mid and north Wales
- Roads closed including the A44 and the A458
- Buses across Ceredigion, Powys and Gywnedd cancelled
- Schools closed in Gwynedd
