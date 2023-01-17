FORECASTERS have issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across much of mid and west Wales – with up to 15cm of snow possible in some areas on high ground.
The new warning, which runs from 12pm today until 12pm on Wednesday, says that snow showers and icy stretches may cause some disruption.
The Met Office says: “Snow showers will affect these areas through Tuesday afternoon and continue in many places overnight, and into Wednesday morning.
“Accumulations of a couple of centimetres are likely at low levels, with higher ground anywhere in the region potentially seeing 5-10 cm, and up to 15 cm for the higher ground in northern Northern Ireland, and mid / northern Wales.
“In addition, icy stretches are likely to form following showers.”
The yellow warning doesn’t cover coastal regions of west Wales, according to the map on the Met Office website.
Forecasters at Accuweather however suggest that there is a 45 per cent chance that Aberystwyth will see 3-6cm of snow.