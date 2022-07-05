Staff shortages causing bin day delays

Powys Council says it is actively seeking to recruit more staff ( Brecon & Radnor Express )

STAFF shortages are causing disruptions to bin collections in Powys, council chiefs have confirmed.

Recruitment and the pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic are leading to missed rubbish collections across the county and Powys council are keen to recruit more staff.

Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys says: “We understand that missed or delayed collections can be very frustrating to everyone including our crews, residents, and commercial customers.

“We would like to thank our crews for their continued commitment and hard work and the residents and commercial customers for their understanding.

“Please be assured that we are working hard to keep the service going as effectively as possible and actively recruiting additional staff to help relieve the pressures on the current team.”

A Powys council spokesperson added: “Front line workers, such as the waste and recycling crews, have been relied upon to continue working hard throughout the chaos of the past couple of years. Despite the strains of a global pandemic and budget pressures, the council’s key workers have worked tirelessly to ensure services are maintained and resident’s needs are met.”

However, the current national recruitment crisis is now taking its toll and the waste and recycling service are suffering a staff shortage.

“At times this is resulting in missed collections and delays to emptying litter bins and the banks at community recycling sites. We are working hard to make sure disruption is kept to a minimum.”

Residents are advised to keep an eye on the councils Powys Recycles social media pages and the council website for any updates to collection arrangements.

“Despite the hard work, being part of the waste and recycling team can be a very rewarding job” added Cllr Charlton. “We would encourage anyone looking for a job in their local area to consider applying to become part of our team.