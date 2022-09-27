The last shepherd of the valley
On New Year’s Day in 1947, seven families still lived in the upper reaches of the Tywi Valley high above Tregaron. It was one of Wales’ foremost sheep-farming communities and, for centuries, the inhabitants remained true to the old traditions that were the heritage of the monks of Strata Florida, the area’s first sheep farmers.
By 1967, following the catastrophic blizzards 20 years before, the last family had left the area. It is now a haven for ramblers and red kites, but a memoir by Hugh Jones recalls the close community that once inhabited the upper Tywi Valley.
Hugh was the last shepherd remaining of those born in the valley, so the title of his memoir, The Last Shepherd of the Valley, is very apt. It has been edited and translated by Lyn Ebenezer, who provides an introduction to the book. In it, he explains how this new edition of Hugh Jones’ book came about.
“When Hugh Jones’ memoirs were published as Bugail Olaf y Cwm back in 2007, there were many who requested an English version,” he said.
“For various reasons, this did not materialise. But with the National Eisteddfod being located at Tregaron it was felt that this would be an opportune time to do so.”
Sadly it is a version of the book Hugh Jones never got to see.
“Unfortunately the author passed away and I was privileged to pay homage to him at Strata Florida Church at the end of 2019, a sacred place to near to his heart,” Lyn added.
“He was interred at the adjoining cemetery where his forebears already lay.”
Lyn explains how he was Hugh’s ghost writer for the original memoir and would “often visit him at Pant-y-craf, where he settled after leaving Dolgoch” in 1967.
“His heart never left the upper Tywi Valley”, said Lyn.
“While everything around him changed, Hugh remained steadfast and dogged in embracing the old ways. And although this may be a cliche, I can safely state that we will never see his like again.”
The Last Shepherd of the Valley (ISBN: 978-1-84524-470-5) is publisher by Gwasg Carreg Gwalch.
