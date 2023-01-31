Lampeter Town Council is taking part in the Hedgehogs R Us project.
Fifty Hedgehog Highways have been purchased to support the initiative.
A Hedgehog Highway is a 13cm by 13cm gap in a fence or wall allowing access for hedgehogs.
Other names include hedgehog door, hedgehog hole or a hedgehog tunnel.
The 50 hedgehog frames for these holes, to include an information sheet, are free, from the town library on Market Street.
These gaps are essential in the battle to prevent the extinction of the endangered species, especially in urban areas where gardens are enclosed.
Ensuring hedgehogs can pass through gardens is one of the most important things people can do to help them.
Rough estimates put the current hedgehog population at less than 1 million, compared with a staggering 30 million in the 1950s!
