Volunteers have helped plant more than 150 trees along the banks of the Afon Melindwr to boost fish populations with species under threat.
Throughout March, the West Wales River Trust and a team of volunteers - including Aberystwyth residents and students - planted trees along a stretch of the river on Goginan farmland.
The Melindwr is a tributary of the Afon Rheidol that supports populations of brown trout, sea trout, otter and water vole, all species that are at risk due to climate change and the waterway’s declining health.
The trust’s project officer Nathaniel James said: “Trees and advice were kindly provided by Woodland Trust, using trees of native origin.
“Planting has numerous benefits such as improving water quality, carbon sequestration and natural flood management.
“With the priority at this site being to keep the river cool during increasingly warmer and drier summers, the trees will provide dappled shade in years to come keeping the river cooler for fish.
“This work would not be possible without the kind support and cooperation of the landowners who is a local young farmer setting an example of nature-friendly farming that compliments their business.”
As the Cambrian News reported, Salmon could completely disappear from Welsh rivers in the next few decades, according to a stark new Natural Resources Wales (NRW) report – with the Teifi and Rheidol projected to see some of the steepest declines.
Mr James encouraged more tree planting by authorities and landowners to reverse such reductions in fish populations.