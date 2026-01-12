A generous grant from a volunteer-led group, part of the UK’s leading pregnancy and baby loss charity Sands, has funded a bespoke fitted pull-down bed for the bereavement room on the labour ward at Glangwili Hospital.
The new bed, which cost over £16,000, transforms the space into a more family-orientated environment, allowing bereaved parents to remain close and comfort one another during an incredibly difficult time.
The bereavement room is part of the newly built Labour Suite at Glangwili Hospital.
The room is fully self-contained, featuring a kitchenette, small dining area, and ensuite bathroom.
However, until now, it only offered a birthing bed and a single sofa bed, limiting the ability for partners to rest together and support each other.
Feedback from bereaved families, shared via Sands and local parent support groups, highlighted the importance of having a double bed in the room to support physical closeness, which can be a powerful source of empathy and healing.
Hayley Vallance, Astra Shipton and Sioned Twose, volunteers at Carmarthenshire & Pembrokeshire Sands fundraised for the bed by running a ‘burlesque-inspired’ charity night named ‘Zoo-la-la’ at Manor House Wildlife Park in September 2025, which raised over £20,000.
The volunteer-led Group, which covers Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire exists to support anyone who has been affected by pregnancy loss or the death of a baby.
Alison Jones, Clinical and Operational Lead Midwife, said: “The loss of a baby is a devastating experience, and the environment in which families grieve can make a significant difference.
“This bespoke bed allows parents to be physically close, to hold each other, and to share their grief in a space that respects their need for privacy and comfort.
“It will have a profound impact, and we’re incredibly grateful to Carmarthenshire & Pembrokeshire Sands for making it possible.”
Hayley Vallance and Astra Shipton, Carmarthenshire & Pembrokeshire Sands volunteers, said: "Our fundraising is in memory of George, Owen and all the babies gone too soon, and to help raise awareness of the vital support that Sands and Hywel Dda provide to families when they need it most.
“We hope this specialist bed will bring comfort and dignity to families during incredibly difficult times. Couples deserve the right to be together at such moments, and we feel honoured to have supported such a meaningful improvement to care within our community."
Jen Coates, Director of Bereavement Support and Community and Volunteering at Sands said: “We are so grateful to Hayley, Astra, and Sioned for all their hard work supporting bereaved families in Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.
“By fundraising for a new bed on the labour ward at Glangwili Hospital, our amazing Sands volunteers have made a huge difference to bereaved families experience at such a difficult time.”
