Disposing waste in an inconsiderate manner could lead to severe consequences, Gwynedd Council has warned.
This comes after the council fined two people for illegal waste tipping at Llanbeblig Cemetery, Caernarfon.
Gwynedd received a complaint over Christmas about litter in the cemetery and, following an investigation, a £150 fine was given to one person for breaching the duty of care - means asking someone who did not have a valid licence to transport waste on their behalf. The other recieved a £180 fine for disposing waste in an illegal manner and transporting waste without being licensed to do so.
Signs have now been erected in the cemetery to warn the public against illegal tipping.
Cllr June Jones, Cabinet Member for Street Services, said: "Fly-tipping, disposing waste illegally and other environmental crimes have a severe impact on our communities and environment. We will not tolerate selfish acts as seen in the Llanbeblig area recently, and we will use our powers to give fixed penalty notices and, where required, prosecute those responsible.
"There is no excuse for throwing or leaving litter. Such actions make areas look untidy, cause risks to public health, pollute the environment and harm wildlife.
"I remind people it is their responsibility to check whether someone who disposes of waste, or clears a house on their behalf, has the licence to do so. Most companies providing this type of service do so in a responsible and legal manner. But, as this case shows, there are heedless people out there who are willing to dispose of waste in an irresponsible manner, and this could lead to severe consequences for you.”
Steven Edwards, Street Enforcement Service Manager, added: "We are very grateful to members of the public who took the time to report these incidents. Remember, anyone can inform the council about environmental crimes through the website or the apGwynedd app."
