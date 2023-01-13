The Met Office says by Sunday most of the UK will be in the northerly airflow, with lower temperatures spreading further south overnight. Showers will fall increasingly as sleet and snow in the north, even to lower levels. Some showers further South and West, and perhaps a more persistent spell of rain overnight into Monday, could also turn to sleet and snow mainly over high ground such as the Brecon Beacons, Exmoor and Dartmoor.