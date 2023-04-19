It will set out on its ‘Plastic Free Path’ with businesses from within the Yr Wyddfa zone. One aim is to agree an accessible framework for a Plastic Free Awards Scheme. The project would also raise awareness about the harmful effects of plastic pollution on the natural beauty of the Eryri region and the need for sustainable practices. A focus will be on engaging with the public over littering, methods for reducing unnecessary, single use plastics and ways to reuse and recycle.