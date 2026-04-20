A group of vintage vehicle enthusiasts from West Wales will be going the extra mile for Cancer Research Wales this summer with an ambitious fundraising project.
The Cardi Cranks is a classic vehicle club from Ceredigion who are passionate about restoring old vehicles and, this June, they will be driving two vintage tractors 529 miles around Wales to raise money for Cancer Research Wales.
Cardi Cranks have lovingly restored the tractors - named Sion and Sian, and painted them in Cancer Research Wales’s colours, especially for the ambitious event.
The ‘Sion and Sian Tractor Run’ will see the two vintage Ferguson tractors travelling from Caernarfon Castle to Cardiff Castle on a journey beginning on Sunday 21 June.
Over seven days, Sion will travel eastwards from Caernarfon Castle and then south along the A5 to get to Betws-y-Coed, and on to Llangollen before joining the A483 to get to Welshpool and then on to Builth Wells.
Sian will be heading off from Caernarfon Castle at the same time and travelling southwards down the A487 to Porthmadog and Dolgellau, Aberystwyth and on to Cardigan.
On day 5, Sion will leave Builth Wells to get to Brecon and join the A479 to get to Cwmbran and then on to Pontypridd and the A470 to reach St Fagans.
Leaving Cardigan on day 5, Sian will visit St Clears before joining the A40 for the journey to Swansea and then onto the A483 and A48 drive to St Fagans.
On day 8, Sion and Sian will drive the final four miles for a triumphant end to their epic Wales-wide adventure, arriving at Cardiff Castle at 11.00am on Sunday 28 June.
“We’re very excited to be taking on the Sion and Sian Tractor Challenge for Cancer Research Wales”, said Gill Evans from Cardi Cranks.
“These vintage machines, with their rich history and character, are not just being brought back to life; they are set to embark on an inspiring journey across the beautiful landscapes of Wales.
“Each turn of the wheel will not only showcase the craftsmanship involved in the restoration but also serve a greater purpose—raising vital funds for Cancer Research Wales.
“Look out for us later this June and help us to fundraise spread awareness of the work of Cancer Research Wales and the hope they bring along the way.”
Along the way, Cardi Cranks will be supported by the Young Farmers Club Wales, who are also good friends of Cancer Research Wales as we are their President’s charity of the year.
Adam Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Research Wales said: “Here at Cancer Research Wales, we feel very privileged to call the Cardi Cranks our friends. They’ve got engine oil running through their veins; hearts of pure gold; seemingly endless levels of ingenuity, drive and enthusiasm; and they are also very kind and warm people.”
You can donate to the Cardi Cranks Sion and Sian Tractor Run and support Cancer Research Wales on their Just Giving page.
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