Conservative Ceredigion Penfro Senedd candidates Paul Davies and Samuel Kurtz have pledged to “stand up for the countryside” amid growing concern over proposals for large scale wind turbines, solar developments and electricity pylons across rural Wales.
The candidates say they have been contacted by residents, farmers and community groups who are worried about the visual and environmental impact of such schemes, as well as the cumulative effect of multiple proposals emerging at the same time and the potential consequences for food production.
Concerns have also been raised about projects linked to large scale wind farms and associated grid infrastructure, which could result in significant new developments across parts of Wales.
While recognising the need for a diverse energy mix, including renewables alongside oil, gas and nuclear, Davies and Kurtz stressed that renewable projects must be appropriate, proportionate and sensitive to local communities.
They warned that large scale infrastructure, including wind farms, solar arrays and new pylon routes, could have a lasting impact on the natural beauty, tourism industry, agriculture and rural way of life in Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
With Labour setting a target for 100 per cent of Wales’s electricity consumption to come from renewable sources by 2035, delivering this ambition will require a substantial expansion of onshore and offshore wind, solar developments and other technologies, leading to an increasing number of proposals across rural Wales.
As part of this transition, significant new grid infrastructure will also be required to transport electricity to where it is needed. Current proposals include new transmission lines, many of which are expected to be carried above ground on steel pylons.
Mr Davies said: “Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire are rightly known for their stunning countryside and coastline, and it is vital that we protect these landscapes for future generations.
“I fully recognise the need to increase renewable energy generation, but this must not come at the expense of our rural communities. Large scale wind turbines, solar developments and pylons can have a significant visual and environmental impact, and local people must have a meaningful say in any proposals.
“I am very concerned that, in some cases, communities feel these developments are being imposed on them without proper consideration of the cumulative impact.
“We need a balanced approach that supports renewable energy while also protecting our countryside, tourism sector and the character of our local areas.”
Mr Kurtz added: “We support renewable energy, but it must be delivered in the right way and in the right places. Floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea is a sensible option. Covering our countryside with large scale solar parks, wind turbines and pylons is not.
“There is growing concern about the number and scale of developments being proposed, and the impact on our ability to produce food due to the potential loss of agricultural land.
“Communities must not feel overburdened or ignored, that was the message from the hustings in Lampeter which focused on this issue. Proper consultation, transparency and careful planning are essential.”
In their manifesto ahead of the Senedd elections, the Welsh Conservatives are calling for a “bury cables first” approach where new grid infrastructure is required, as well as a moratorium on large scale onshore wind and solar developments.
They added: “We will continue to stand up for residents and ensure their voices are heard. Any proposals must be properly scrutinised, and where developments are not in the best interests of our communities, we will oppose them.”
Residents are being encouraged to engage with consultations and share their views on any proposed developments affecting their area.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.