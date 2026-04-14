Welsh rugby legends Ken Owens and Jonathan ‘Foxy’ Davies are coming to Ceredigion to share stories and participate in a live question and answer session for charity.
The event, called 'An evening with Two Lions', has been organised to raise money for Cancer Research Wales, and will be hosted at The Barn at Moody Meadows on Saturday, 2 May.
In addition to the Q&A, there will also be canapés, a delicious two-course meal, and a charity auction with some fantastic items up for grabs.
All of the proceeds from the night will go towards Cardi Cranks’ ‘Sion a Sian’ Tractor Run Fundraiser for Cancer Research Wales.
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