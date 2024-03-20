Eryri is getting its very own version of the world’s most popular family board game today as an official MONOPOLY: Eryri Edition board hits the shops, just in time for Easter.
The ‘big reveal’ of the board take places at Portmeirion later today, Thursday, 21 March.
Winning Moves UK, an official MONOPOLY maker, has produced the brand-new MONOPOLY: Eryri Edition board game, under license from leading toy and game company Hasbro.
This special edition MONOPOLY game is anticipated to be red-hot on shelves! That’s because amongst the unique bespoke tokens is a dragon. A Carneddau Pony and campervan are amongst the other tokens replacing classic MONOPOLY tokens like the Scottie dog and racecar.
When it was announced last year, the public was invited to suggest landmarks and organisations to be featured in the game. Landing on ‘Mayfair,’ the game’s top-ranking space, is Yr Wyddfa, the highest mountain in Wales and England, and a tourist magnet for North Wales, attracting millions of visitors each year.
At the other end of the board, ‘Old Kent Road’ - the game’s most affordable square - is Ty Hyll, on account of it being a very high-profile historic landmark according to Welsh legend (reputedly dating back to the 15th century). Its English meaning is, ‘The Ugly House.’
In between are the great and good of Eryri including Portmeirion Village, Harlech Castle (featuring in a set of three different castles) and the world’s smallest house. In all, 30+ Eryri landmarks and organisations are getting the opportunity to ‘Pass GO,’ including a charity called Hope House.
“The response from the public to MONOPOLY: Eryri Edition has been overwhelming,” said Yasmin East, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK.
“A very big thank you to everyone who sent in nominations and congratulations to everyone featured in the game.”
In addition to the squares, all of the tokens are customised, replacing the traditional MONOPOLY counters with: a Carneddau pony, a campervan, a sleeping dragon, hiking boots, a castle tower, and a train car. The Chance and Community Chest cards are bespoke as well. One says, ‘You have won second prize in a Sheepdog trialling contest,’ replacing the ‘beauty contest’ card from classic MONOPOLY. Another penalises players, saying: ‘You’ve been caught wild camping in the National Park!’
The MONOPOLY: Eryri Edition hits the shops at 10.30am today and will be available to purchase at Waterstones. The game will also be extensively available online, including at Booghe.co.uk and Amazon.co.uk.