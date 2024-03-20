In addition to the squares, all of the tokens are customised, replacing the traditional MONOPOLY counters with: a Carneddau pony, a campervan, a sleeping dragon, hiking boots, a castle tower, and a train car. The Chance and Community Chest cards are bespoke as well. One says, ‘You have won second prize in a Sheepdog trialling contest,’ replacing the ‘beauty contest’ card from classic MONOPOLY. Another penalises players, saying: ‘You’ve been caught wild camping in the National Park!’