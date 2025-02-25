Eryri National Park is to consider twinning with the Los Alerces National Park in the Chubut Province of Argentina.
An invitation to twin has been sent to the north Wales national park and authority members have agreed to accept in principle but the final decision regarding this proposal will be made at the Eryri National Park Authority meeting on 30 April.
If accepted the agreement will be signed at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham.
Submitted by members of Cymdeithas Gymraeg Trevelin and Ysgol y Cwm, the proposal aims to develop cultural, educational, and environmental exchanges that will strengthen links between our designated landscapes and promote sustainable tourism and conservation practices.
A significant factor in considering this proposal is the deep historical connection between Wales and Patagonia, where Welsh settlers established communities in the 19th century, preserving their language and traditions in the Chubut region.
This partnership would further reinforce those historic ties and provide new opportunities for cultural exchange.
This twinning scheme is designed to build a long-lasting partnership by sharing best practices in heritage conservation, tackling climate change and sustainable development while promoting international cooperation. The proposal reflects our ongoing commitment to celebrating Welsh heritage and expanding our global connections.
The opportunity presents an excellent chance to establish collaborative projects between our two nations. Possible initiatives could include scientific research aimed at exploring the unique characteristics of our parks, their native flora and fauna, and the specific challenges they encounter.
Additionally, both landscapes could develop environmental conservation programs and work together to ignite the interest of children and young people in learning about protected areas.
Jonathan Cawley the Eryri National Park Authority’s Chief Executive said: “This twinning agreement reflects the very heart of our Welsh identity and the core values of Eryri and Los Alerces. It is a celebration of the worldwide National Parks family—a union of diverse landscapes and cultures united by a shared commitment to sustainability, biodiversity, heritage, and community.
“We are excited to develop a new international connection that not only reflects our special qualities but also inspires a global vision for conservation and cultural exchange.”
Los Alerces National Park is located within the Andes of Northern Patagonia and the western boundary coincides with the Chilean border.
The landscape in this region is moulded by successive glaciations creating a scenically spectacular variety of geomorphic features such as moraines, glacial river and lake deposits, glacial cirques, chain-like lagoons, clear-water lakes, hanging valleys and U-shaped valleys.
The park is dominated by the presence of Patagonian Forest which occupies part of southern Chile and Argentina. This forest is one of the five temperate forest types in the world, and the only ecoregion of temperate forests in Latin America and the Caribbean. The park is vital for the protection of some of the last portions of continuous Patagonian Forest in almost a pristine state and it is the habitat for a number of endemic and threatened species of flora and fauna including the longest-living population of Alerce trees, a conifer endemic to South America.