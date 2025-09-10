A scheme to extend a sand and gravel mining operation by four years in a scenic area close to Eryri national park has been approved.
Council planners approved the plan, which also includes carrying out land restoration work at the Cefn Graianog site at Llanllyfni, near Caernarfon.
It is hoped the scheme will boost the county’s sand and gravel reserves and make “a positive contribution” to the economy.
The council’s planning committee considered the application, by Stuart Lawrence through agent Liam Toland of Kedd Limited, on 8 September.
A report stated that although the application only applied to a portion of the total mineral extraction area, it was necessary to consider it in context with two previous applications seeking to extend the duration of mineral working and associated activities for the whole quarry site.
An extension had already been approved for two phases of extraction releasing an additional 380,000 tonnes of sand and gravel.
The latest proposal would see the same working methods, use of the same equipment, follow the same hours of operation, noise, ecology, dust, agricultural husbandry and archaeological recording/mitigation measures.
Council planners considered it “unlikely” there would be any apparent change in site working conditions or visual impact and the development would “not detract from the positive features in the landscape”.
There were no “overriding planning policy issues sufficient to warrant refusal” and issues relating to noise, dust and environmental controls were already “well established”.
Planning manager Gwawr Hughes said the scheme would continue sand and gravel mining allowing the council to “meet its allocation implications” to supply minerals for the north Wales sub-region and to maintain its seven year sand and gravel land bank.
Among 15 conditions imposed was that the extraction of minerals must cease by 31 December, 2028 and plant and machinery be removed, and the site restored by 31 December, 2029.
