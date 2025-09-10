The 2028 National Eisteddfod yr Urdd will be held in Eryri, Gwynedd.
Urdd Gobaith Cymru confirmed the news on Thursday, 11 September.
A public meeting for volunteers and supporters will be held in Ysgol Brynerfail, Llanrug on Wednesday, 24 September. Possible site locations are currently being discussed by the Urdd and Cyngor Gwynedd.
The last time Eisteddfod yr Urdd visited Eryri was in Glynllifon near Bangor in 2012.
Llio Maddocks, the Urdd’s Arts and Eisteddfod Director: “The Urdd is thankful for Cyngor Gwynedd’s support in hosting our Eisteddfod in 2028. One of the most important elements of Eisteddfod yr Urdd is the fact it’s a travelling festival and I very much look forward to working with the local community and Council over the next three years to provide valuable experiences for children and young people of the area.”
Councillor Nia Jeffreys, Leader of Gwynedd Council, said: “I am extremely pleased that Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet, in its meeting before the summer, agreed to invite the Urdd to host its National Eisteddfod in Gwynedd in 2028. It will be a pleasure to host this special and unique festival which celebrates the creativity, talent, and dedication of our young people as well as the Welsh culture. I’m very much looking forward to it and welcome the collaboration with the Urdd, who does exceptional work!”
The Urdd encourages those who intend to attend the meeting, join a committee or nominate officers for the Executive Committee to fill out the form at https://shorturl.at/lMCyk.
Eisteddfod yr Urdd is one of Europe’s largest touring festivals, which attracts over 100,000 registrations to compete and contributes millions to the local economy where it is held.
After a successful Eisteddfod yr Urdd in Margam Park this year, preparations are well underway on Ynys Môn for 2026 and in Newport, Gwent region for 2027.
