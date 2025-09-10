Councillor Nia Jeffreys, Leader of Gwynedd Council, said: “I am extremely pleased that Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet, in its meeting before the summer, agreed to invite the Urdd to host its National Eisteddfod in Gwynedd in 2028. It will be a pleasure to host this special and unique festival which celebrates the creativity, talent, and dedication of our young people as well as the Welsh culture. I’m very much looking forward to it and welcome the collaboration with the Urdd, who does exceptional work!”