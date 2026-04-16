The Eryri National Park Authority has announced it is to host another youth climate conference following the success of the event in 2024.
COPA2 aims to brings together young people from across Eryri to explore important environmental issues and play an active role in shaping the future of the National Park. The first event in 2024 provided a platform for young voices to be heard on protecting Yr Wyddfa’s sustainable future, with participants engaging in workshops and discussions culminating in the finalists attending in a special conference on the mountain.
This year, COPA2 will focus on the importance of our Celtic Rainforests, highlighting their role in supporting biodiversity, tackling climate change and preserving unique habitats. The conference will also touch upon the significance of Eryri’s Dark Sky Reserve, and the importance of protecting these special areas of conservation.
The event is supported by a range of partners and grant fundings by organisations including the LIFE Celtic Rainforests Project, the Local Places for Nature Challenge Fund (Welsh Government), and Bangor University’s Community Fund.
COPA2 will take place on the 3 and 4 December, with participating pupils given the opportunity to attend an overnight stay at Plas Dol y Moch.
The conference is aimed at pupils currently in Years 7 and 8 (who will be in Years 8 and 9 by December 2026), with priority given to schools within the National Park and surrounding areas.
Gwenno Jones, Community Engagement Officer for the Eryri National Park Authority said: “COPA offers a unique opportunity for young people to engage with some of the most important environmental issues of our time, while also giving them a voice in shaping the future of Eryri. Building on the success of the first conference, we’re excited to welcome a new group of young people to be part of COPA2.”
Schools are encouraged to apply.
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