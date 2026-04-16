A Beulah man who appeared in court to plead guilty to assaulting another man in Penparc has been fined by magistrates and handed a restraining order.
Wayne Richards, of Talar Wen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 April.
The 69-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to a charge of the assault by beating of Paul Moran at an address in Penparc on 27 October last year.
Magistrates handed Richards a fine of £384 and ordered him to pay compensation to the victim of £200.
Magistrates also made Richards the subject of a 12 month restraining order.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.
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