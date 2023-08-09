“If Gwynedd Council implement this drastic policy it will certainly limit the marketability of your property and will have a detrimental effect to its value as it will limit the market you can sell to. Although the council are saying that a person/ persons can apply for change of use to occupy a property as a second home that has previously been occupied as a permanent home, it seems very unlikely that permission would be granted as they are now fervently opposed to second homes in Gwynedd. To some extent I can understand their reasons behind this, but they don’t seem to realise that these proposals will affect genuine local people that may wish to sell a property for whatever reason.