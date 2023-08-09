An Abersoch estate agent is warning that house prices may fall in parts of the county if Gwynedd Council’s new planning policy is implemented.
The council is consulting on a change to planning rules designed to stop the rise in second homes and holiday lets. The rules would apply to the Gwynedd Local Planning Authority Area (LPAA).
As part of measures to seek to manage the impact of second homes and short-term holiday lets on communities, the Welsh Government has introduced changes to planning legislation.
The amendments to planning legislation means Gwynedd Council can introduce an Article 4 Direction to manage the use of housing as second homes and holiday lets. It will enable Local Planning Authorities to require property owners to obtain planning permission before changing the use of their properties into second homes or short-term holiday lets.
It will not apply to properties already established as second homes or holiday lets before the implementation date of 1 September 2024.
Martin Lewthwaite has written an open letter to Gwynedd residents warning of the implications of Article 4. It can be found on Abersoch.co.uk, and reads: “Dear resident, I hope you don’t mind me writing to you but I felt it important to highlight the changes to planning policies that Cyngor Gwynedd Council are trying to implement in 2024.
“In my honest opinion having being an estate agent on Pen Llŷn for the past 50 years, I am deeply concerned for residents that own and live permanently in their property in Gwynedd, particularly in areas of Gwynedd that do have people that are interested in buying property as an additional home. All locals may need to move at some stage in their lives ,whether it’s for upsizing/downsizing, needing to move for business reasons or sadly due to poor health.
“If Gwynedd Council implement this drastic policy it will certainly limit the marketability of your property and will have a detrimental effect to its value as it will limit the market you can sell to. Although the council are saying that a person/ persons can apply for change of use to occupy a property as a second home that has previously been occupied as a permanent home, it seems very unlikely that permission would be granted as they are now fervently opposed to second homes in Gwynedd. To some extent I can understand their reasons behind this, but they don’t seem to realise that these proposals will affect genuine local people that may wish to sell a property for whatever reason.
“A property is probably the most valuable asset you own and these proposals are going to take away the rights you have to sell to whoever wishes to buy.
“Please take this matter seriously, if you are a local property owner this could have serious implications to your future and I implore you to write to Cyngor Gwynedd to object to these changes, it seems we only have until 13 September to voice our concerns. Thank you.”
A council spokesperson said Gwynedd “is urging residents and organisations to have their say on the Article 4 Direction during the public engagement period which is open until 13 September”.
“An online questionnaire is available on www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/article4 with a paper copy also available from Siop Gwynedd in Caernarfon, Pwllheli, Dolgellau and the county’s public libraries.
“The council will consider all representations that have been received within the engagement period, and will provide responses which will be reported to the cabinet as soon as possible following the engagement period.”