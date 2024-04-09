Estyn has launched a survey to ask residents in Ceredigion for their views on how well education services provided by the council supports schools and youth services.
The survey asks parents, carers, learners, and anyone working or involved in education to help inspectors judge the effectiveness of the education services.
Owen Evans, Chief Inspector, said: “Local views from those involved with schools and youth services are vital to give a picture of how well the council is performing.
“Inspectors will be considering how well the education services help pupils to achieve, support those who are vulnerable or have particular needs.
Results from the survey - open until 26 April - will be used to inform the inspection of Ceredigion which begins in June.