ABERYSTWYTH Town Council is planning a series of events - beginning with a parade to celebrate Saint Dwynwen’s day next month, in a bid to boost town businesses that have “faced challenge after challenge” during the past few years.
The town council said that it is organising a Saint Dwynwen Parade and Twmpath Dawns “to celebrate love of all kinds – towards people and the world.”
It is part of a planned “programme of Welsh historic and cultural events to strengthen Aberystwyth’s sense of place and identity whilst at the same time creating memorable images that people will talk about and hopefully return to see again and again.”
Aberystwyth Mayor Cllr Talat Chaudhri said: “These are incredibly difficult times for our businesses and we want to support them.
“We hope that they will work with us this year by dressing their windows and selling love related merchandise to help make the event a success.
“Our hope is that next year, and in subsequent years, it will become bigger and better and, in conjunction with other cultural events that are planned, will result in Aberystwyth being known for its vibrant culture.
“The aim is to attract visitors who will appreciate our valuable heritage.”
The first event is a celebration of Santes Dwynwen, Wales’ patron saint of lovers which is celebrated on 25 January.
Aberystwyth’s Santes Dwynwen event, to be held on Saturday, 21 January, will “not only celebrate romantic love but will pay tribute to love in all its forms – respect, tolerance and friendship both at home and across the world.”
Celebrations will start with a parade from the top of town by the clock at 2pm.
The council said that “the hope is that all kinds of groups will join the Town Council to celebrate Aberystwyth’s rich tapestry of citizens and friendships.” The town is twinned with Arklow, St Brieuc, Kronberg and Esquel and the parade also provides a “wonderful opportunity to celebrate these valuable partnerships,” the council added.
“Groups and individuals are encouraged to dress up and bring their banners to create as colourful a display as possible,” the council said.