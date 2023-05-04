Ex-Aberystwyth police officers who have done 30 journeys between them to Ukraine to help refugees have received their latest award.
Jenny Jenkins and Phil Westbury, both coordinators at Penparcau Community Hub, have drawn widespread praise for their fearless aid missions to Ukraine and surrounding nations - mainly to support those displaced by the disastrous conflict.
And now international charity Wheels of Victory - which is dedicated to supplying resources to support the Ukrainian military – has awarded a certificate of gratitude to the pair.
It reads: “We are immensely grateful to you for supporting the Ukrainians in our fight for freedom.
“Your selflessness and unbreakable spirit unite millions of our volunteers and defenders.
“Each effort you undertake fills our hearts with hope and bravery.
“You stand tall on our side of the battle, while our best sons and daughters fight to defend humanity and its truths.”
On 21 April, the pair were part of charity Ukraine Train’s mission which saw eight vehicles of aid collected here in Penparcau Hub and driven to the borders.
They travelled through seven countries and arrived in Poland two days later where the vehicles and aid were handed over and distributed to the frontlines.
Ms Jenkins, speaking on behalf of the hub, said they will not stop their missions any time soon.
“We are continuing to collect aid and we ask people to continue to sponsor and name the Trauma Teddies that will bring comfort to the children,” she said.
“We will continue to make trips on a regular basis right up to the Ukrainian boarder, when vehicles become available which will be filled with medical supplies and vital aid.”
Volunteers from across Ceredigion, Shrewsbury and Haverfordwest provide knitted comfort bears the pair then take for Ukrainian children.