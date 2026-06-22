Lleucu Wyn Pughe from Ysgol Bro Hyddgen School in Machynlleth won the Pupil Encouragement Award from Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol (National Welsh College) for her work bucking the downward trend for taking Welsh at sixth form level.
Cathryn Lloyd Williams, leader of the sixth form, nominated Lleucu for the award: “Lleucu is an exceptional teacher who works tirelessly to create an inclusive ethos within the school.
“Since joining us she has organised an annual gig and arranged for several Welsh-language artists to visit the school.
“She coaches recitation groups for the Urdd and National Eisteddfodau and has worked with our head pupil to reintroduce the school Eisteddfod.
“All these elements contribute to a sense of pride in the Welsh language.
“This is an incredible achievement in a small school, and Lleucu thoroughly deserves this award for her work in fostering pride and interest in the Welsh language.”
She was given the new award at a ceremony on 17 June in Cardiff.
Lleucu said: “I feel privileged that I, a Welsh language head at a small rural school, am being recognised for nurturing a sense of pride in the Welsh language among our learners.
“The future lies in the hands of the younger generation, and our role as educators is to ensure that pupils enjoy the subject and are given opportunities to use Welsh both within the school and beyond.
“Each and every one of us has a role to play in securing the future of the Welsh language.”
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