Culture and sport “are not a nice to have - they are part of the solution to creating a healthier, more prosperous society”, according to Wales’ new culture and sport minister.
Outlining her priorities in the Senedd on 16 June, Heledd Fychan highlighted the importance of the arts and sport in preventative health.
She also spoke of the importance of the Welsh language and Wales’ music industry, and called for the devolution of broadcasting,
“These priorities mark the beginning of a journey and the beginning of a new chapter for culture and sport here in Wales,” Ms Fychan told the Siambr.
“This government believes in the power of culture and sport to transform lives... we are determined to build a Wales where creativity thrives.”
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