Effi o Blaenau was released at the weekend to universal critical acclaim.
The film had received a limited rollout showing in just over 30 cinemas, but will now be expanded to play across the Welsh territory and cities across the UK.
Beating the record previously held byThe Feast (Gwledd) in 2022, the film follows Effi, a young woman who learns firsthand the personal costs of our societal shortcomings, with a tour-de-force lead performance by up-and-coming actor Leisa Gwenllian, who has received rave reviews for her film debut.
Adapted from Gary Owen’s much-lauded monodrama Iphigenia in Splott - a modern theatrical classic staged extensively across Wales, England and internationally – Effi o Blaenau marks director Marc Evans’ (Mr Burton) cinematic interpretation of the story, beginning with a chance encounter giving Effi a glimpse at another life.
Adam Price MS, Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy said: “Both the anticipation ahead of the release of Effi o Blaenau, and this weekend’s box office success, mark a powerful cultural moment for Welsh-language film.
“It demonstrates the strength of our creative talent and the growing appetite and appreciation for stories rooted in Wales.
“As the first production supported by Creative Wales alongside S4C, it sets an exciting precedent — and we look forward to seeing this collaboration continue to flourish.”
Gwenllian Gravelle, executive producer and S4C’s Head of Film and Drama, said: "I’m thrilled that Effi o Blaenau has captivated audiences. It’s an exciting first step in bringing a new wave of Welsh‑language storytelling to wider international screens."
Effi o Blaenau will be broadcast on S4C, Clic and iPlayer later in the year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.