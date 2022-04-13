‘Exceptional’ young pianist to perform free concert in Aberystwyth this evening
Subscribe newsletter
Aberystwyth will be introduced to the exceptional talent of the young Cardiff pianist Tomos Boyles at 7.30pm on 13 April, when he plays in aid of Musicfest in the Great Hall in the Arts Centre.
Admission is entirely free, with donations being encouraged to Friends of Musicfest.
Tomos, who is still a student, recently won the senior solo category at the Wales International Piano Competition in Caernarfon, playing a complex and varied programme entirely from memory. He will be doing the same on 13th April, when he plays works by Schumann, Chopin, Shostakovich, Rachmaninoff and Prokofiev.
He will also be playing (a different programme) in Musicfest itself.
Organiser Carol Nixon said: “I have wanted to bring this stunning young player to Aberystwyth since before lockdown. It will be an experience the audience will never forget.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |