‘Exceptional’ young pianist to perform free concert in Aberystwyth this evening

A free concert will be held this evening at Aberystwyth Art Centre ( Supplied )

Aberystwyth will be introduced to the exceptional talent of the young Cardiff pianist Tomos Boyles at 7.30pm on 13 April, when he plays in aid of Musicfest in the Great Hall in the Arts Centre.

Admission is entirely free, with donations being encouraged to Friends of Musicfest.

Tomos, who is still a student, recently won the senior solo category at the Wales International Piano Competition in Caernarfon, playing a complex and varied programme entirely from memory. He will be doing the same on 13th April, when he plays works by Schumann, Chopin, Shostakovich, Rachmaninoff and Prokofiev.

He will also be playing (a different programme) in Musicfest itself.