Archaeologists believe there may have been a pre-Cistercian monastery at Strata Florida before the abbey was established.
Archaeological excavations on the site started in 2004 and will continue this summer at the Trust’s Field School which runs from June 17 to July 14. Over the past five years, the field school’s excavations have focused on the courtyard of Mynachlog Fawr farm buildings which stand next door to the abbey and are being refurbished by the trust. These excavations have revealed structures and features under the courtyard, including a major aqueduct and medieval buildings which once formed part of the abbey. The remains of one stone building, however, appear to be earlier than the rest.
Three charcoal samples collected from the medieval buildings were sent to specialists for radiocarbon dating. The samples provided dates between 1166-1268 AD, 1028-1172 AD and, most intriguingly, 1017-1158 AD.
“The last two of these dates are from the earlier building and, given that the Cistercian abbey was not founded on this site until 1184, they seem to suggest that the building is pre-Cistercian in date,” said Carys Aldous-Hughes, trust director.
“One of the main focuses of upcoming excavations will be further examination of this building by attempting to find its original floors and any features associated with its earlier use and function. These will offer a glimpse into the history of this site before the Cistercians arrived.
“On the basis of certain aspects of its siting and related features, there has long been speculation that there was a pre-Cistercian, or Celtic monastery at Strata Florida on top of which the abbey was founded, perhaps even incorporating parts of the earlier buildings. Could these recent discoveries and this year’s work provide the evidence which will confirm this?”
To join this year’s excavations visit www.strataflorida.org.uk/archaeology-field-school.html. Places are available for one to four week courses and digger day experiences. Bursaries are available.
Strata Florida Trust is restoring Mynachlog Fawr farmhouse and farm buildings, bringing new economic, social and cultural life to the area, whilst also celebrating Strata Florida’s unique landscape and history.
A free exhibition currently on display there, giving visitors of all ages a chance to explore the social and agricultural history of the house and the local area, contains an interactive Virtual Histories educational experience, allowing visitors to travel back to see a day in the life of Mynachlog Fawr farm in 1947 and the abbey in 1238.