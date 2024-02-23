Archaeological excavations on the site started in 2004 and will continue this summer at the Trust’s Field School which runs from June 17 to July 14. Over the past five years, the field school’s excavations have focused on the courtyard of Mynachlog Fawr farm buildings which stand next door to the abbey and are being refurbished by the trust. These excavations have revealed structures and features under the courtyard, including a major aqueduct and medieval buildings which once formed part of the abbey. The remains of one stone building, however, appear to be earlier than the rest.