Around 50 Bro Moelwyn Ministry Area church members and friends took part in a VE DAY 80th Anniversary Commemorative service at Holy Trinity Church Penrhyndeudraeth on 7 May.
The service was organised by members of Holy Trinity Mother's Union.
A local ukulele band with Reverend Penny Crook entertained, providing music for a 1940's themed afternoon tea served by Mother’s Union members as characters from Dad's Army.
Everyone enjoyed singing the popular songs of World War Two, followed by a fly past of five toy model aeroplanes.
Proceeds from the event will go towards the renovation of Holy Trinity church’s bell and spire.