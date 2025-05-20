Around 50 Bro Moelwyn Ministry Area church members and friends took part in a VE DAY 80th Anniversary Commemorative service at Holy Trinity Church Penrhyndeudraeth on 7 May.

The service was organised by members of Holy Trinity Mother's Union.

A local ukulele band with Reverend Penny Crook entertained, providing music for a 1940's themed afternoon tea served by Mother’s Union members as characters from Dad's Army.

Everyone enjoyed singing the popular songs of World War Two, followed by a fly past of five toy model aeroplanes.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the renovation of Holy Trinity church’s bell and spire.

