Exploring the first journey between Ireland and Wales

Archaeologists from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s Lampeter campus will work on the Portalis project

A PROJECT exploring the earliest connection between Ireland and Wales will see archaeologists from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s Lampeter campus partner with museums in Ireland and Ceredigion to tell the story of the first human journey between Ireland and Wales dating back to the Mesolithic period.

The €1.95 million Portalis project aims to raise awareness, and support sustainable engagement, resulting in the establishment of two new experiential tourism and cultural cross-border networks.

Last week UWSTD said it was “delighted” to announce that funding has been secured to help deliver the project.

The project will be achieved by “consolidating existing evidence with new data to develop a powerful new cross-border narrative”, with new visitor experiences set up at Waterford Museum of Treasures and in Ceredigion Museum in Aberystwyth.

The 20-month pilot project commencing in February features a range of different techniques including drilled core sampling, excavation, lab analysis, citizen archaeology, visitor experience design with film and virtual reality, a new app with a 3D online exhibition and tailored network development.

Dr Jeremy Smith, Assistant Dean of the Institute of Education and Humanities at UWTSD said: “We are thrilled to be partners on Portalis.

“Our Archaeology department, based in Lampeter, conducts world-leading research and Portalis presents a valued opportunity to further strengthen this work as we collaborate with project partners to explore the earliest connections between Welsh and Irish coastal civilisations”.

Professor Martin Bates, Lead Academic on the project at UWTSD said: “This is a wonderful opportunity, leading teams on both sides of the Irish Sea, to really get to grips with some of the landscapes of our early ancestors who came back to Wales at the end of the last Ice Age.

“At UWTSD we have been working on these stories for a number of years and the funding will allow us to get this story across to locals and visitors alike.”

Councillor Catherine Hughes, Cabinet Member for Porth Gofal, Early Intervention, Wellbeing Hubs and Culture said: “Ceredigion County Council is delighted to be partnering on the Portalis project.

“It will give Ceredigion Museum a unique opportunity to explore the lives and environment of some of the earliest people to inhabit our Welsh and Irish coastlines, a heritage that will be shared through a combination of ground-breaking archaeology and state of the art displays.”

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Welsh Government, Dawn Bowden, said: “This project will provide a fascinating insight into exploring the earliest connections between Ireland and Wales.”