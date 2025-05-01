Anna Bowen has been appointed the new leader of the Agri Academy Senior Programme 2025.
Alongside her freelance work, Anna works as a farm business consultant for The Andersons Centre. She also manages a 300-cow spring block calving dairy herd in Ceredigion.
While her specialism is dairy, she has vast experience in different fields and is excited to be able to share good practice from other sectors with the Agri Academy programme. She’s previously worked within a fresh produce company, trading into the London markets via importers in Rotterdam and UK growers, the red meat sector as a beef and sheep geneticist for Signet Breeding Services to name a few.
Her success in building and managing her thriving Joint Venture dairy enterprise further fuels her enthusiasm for supporting the development of others in the industry.
Anna has successfully managed to build the business from the foundation and has been able to overcome challenges and gain business resilience which she is eager to share through the tailored programme.
Some of Anna’s more recent achievements include being awarded the RABDF Dairy Industry Woman of the Year in 2024 as well as proudly becoming a trustee for the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust in 2023.
"Farming Connect has been a key part of my consultancy career," shares Anna, who is enthusiastic to begin her freelance role in delivering the programme. A firm believer in 'Controlling the controllable,' Anna is eager to share effective strategies for successfully navigating business challenges to achieving positive outcomes as well as bringing industry leading speakers to aspire and challenge as part of her programme.
"I'm eager to connect people, facilitate the sharing of ideas across different sectors, and explore exciting business opportunities together," says Anna.
Agri Academy 2025 applications (Senior & Junior, 16-21) close on 20 May, 2025.