Gwynedd Council does not know how this week's teachers’ strike will affect schools in the area.
A number of teachers will go on strike this Wednesday, 1 February, in a dispute over pay and funding. Those going on strike are members of the National Education Union and NAHT.
In Ceredigion, no schools will fully close, and five primary and three secondary schools will see disruption to some classrooms. Gwynedd Council said it could not tell the Cambrian News how the strikes will affect schools in the county.
A council spokesperson said some schools may close partially, or completely, but “the full extent of the industrial action cannot be known until the day itself”.
The spokesperson said: “The National Education Union (NEU) has announced four dates of industrial action by their members, which means that some schools in Gwynedd may close partially or completely for learners on those days.
“As a Local Education Authority, we have recently met with the heads of the county’s primary, secondary and special schools in order to prepare and discuss the main issues that may arise.
“The impact of the strike will vary from school to school, and we are working closely with our schools so that they can provide appropriate and consistent information to parents and pupils in advance.
“As a council we are committed to working with the Welsh Government and the unions to resolve this dispute, and to ensure that any action disrupts as little as possible on the provision of education in the county.”