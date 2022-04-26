Extra train services begin to boost summer capacity

EXTRA trains will be laid on in mid and north Wales from later this month in a bid to “boost capacity” ahead of the busy summer tourist season, with new services introduced and some lost to the pandemic restored.

Transport for Wales (TfW) said this week that a new rail timetable will be in place across the Wales and Borders rail network from Sunday, 15 May.

TfW said that this “will include the return of a number of services across North, Mid and West Wales that were removed from the timetable as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, providing a boost to capacity ahead of a summer tourist season.”

As part of the updated timetable, TfW is are-introducing two additional return services between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury, and along the Conwy Valley Line between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog.

The two additional return services between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury, will increase journeys between the two towns from 10 to 12, while the two additional return services between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog, will increases journeys from four to six.

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales Planning and Performance Director, said: “We are introducing more services across our network and making adjustments elsewhere from 15 May.

“While the times of many services will be unaffected, customers should still ensure they double-check their departure, arrival and connection times.

“It’s really important for customers to check their journey details ahead of travelling.

“As we welcome more customers back to our services, some trains will be busier than they have been for a while, especially in the busy holiday periods. For those customers who wish to travel on quieter services, we recommend using our Capacity Checker tool.”

The May-December timetable period is also expected to include the introduction of the first of TfW’s brand new trains.

The first new trains for the Wales and Borders network are planned to enter service on routes in North Wales and the Borders during the summer.

Customers must purchase a valid ticket before boarding a TfW service.

Elsewhere in north Wales, TfW is introducing nine additional return trips between Chester and Llandudno Junction, and reinstaitng the direct Llandudno to Manchester Airport services.

In mid and west Wales, six of the current return services between Pembroke Dock and Carmarthen will be extended to Swansea, and an additional return service between Pembroke Dock and Tenby, while there will be three additional return services to and from Fishguard Harbour, increasing numbers from three to six.