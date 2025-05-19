Three Gwynedd pool players are celebrating becoming the first players from North Wales to secure their place on the Learning Disability Wales' Pool Team and represent their country at the Nations' Cup competition in Bridlington.
Gary from Bethesda, Osian from Waunfawr and Troy from Blaenau Ffestiniog have been playing for the Llwybrau Llesiant Pool Club for over a year and a half, meeting every other Monday evening at the Corner Pocket bar in Bangor.
Gary, Osian and Troy came out top of the 14 players from all parts of the region in pool round competitions in Bangor over the last few months, gaining their place on the national team. They went on to the Nations' Cup tournament along with six teams from Wales, England, Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Gibraltar.
Osian also came 2nd in the singles competition - his first time competing at this level.
Troy said: "I'm glad that I had this opportunity from Corner Pocket to play with the Welsh team. The first time people from North Wales have had the opportunity since the team was established in 1994. I feel proud and hope more people from North Wales get the chance."
Osian added: "It was a big deal to have the opportunity to play for Wales, I feel proud. I have really enjoyed this."
Gary said: "I liked going to Bridlington, I enjoyed meeting the rest of the Welsh team and other countries. We won a lot of games. I feel really happy, more confident and look forward to competing again."
Cllr Dilwyn Morgan, Gwynedd Council Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Well-being, said: "The Llwybrau Llesiant scheme offers a number of various activities and sessions for individuals who have learning disabilities here in Gwynedd. The sessions offered are varied, promoting positive physical, emotional and social well-being. It gives different opportunities to develop skills and become more confident when socialising.
"I'm very proud of the excellent work taking place, and the success of the pool club is a heartening story.
“Thanks to Gareth Humphreys, a Personal Assistant employed through the Direct Payments scheme, who drove everybody to the competition and was there to support them.
“Huge congratulations to Osian, Troy and Gary."