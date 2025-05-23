TWO oak trees have been planted in Llanbadarn Fawr in memory of a former councillor and community council clerk.
The trees were planted on the community playing field on Saturday, 17 May.
One was in loving memory of Benjamin (Ben) Lewis Davies, late of Llanbadarn Fawr, and one in loving memory of Tegwen Jones, late of Blaenyresgair Uchaf, Tynreithin, Tregaron.
Tegwen had been the Clerk of the Council from 2012 to 2022 and also Clerk of the Llanbadarn Fawr & Faenor Upper Joint Burial Board.
Ben had served as a community councillor for a great many years and had served as Chairman of the Council and the Joint Burial Board at various times.
Cllr Gareth Davies, Chairman of the Community Council, presided at the very moving ceremony and paid tribute to Ben and Tegwen who had served the Llanbadarn Community with distinction.
Members of Ben’s and Tegwen’s families were present to plant their respective trees, each of which is marked by a slate plaque beautifully made by James Memorials Ltd., Llandre.
The community council thanked Meinir Jenkins, Clerk, and Cllr Dave Pain, Vice-Chair, for planning the ceremony over many months.