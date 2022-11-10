Face masks to be reintroduced on Monday, health board say

Thursday 10th November 2022
Face mask
Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board is to reintroduce face masks from Monday (Pixabay )

Face masks will be reintroduced at hospitals across north Wales.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) announced this afternoon that masks should be worn by all from Monday, 14 November, in Ysbyty Gwynedd, Glan Clwyd Hospital, Wrexham Maelor Hospital, all community hospitals across north Wales, including outpatients appointments, GP Practices, health centres, pharmacies.

“Due to an increase in the rates of winter respiratory infections over recent weeks, face masks will be reintroduced to be worn by all visitors, patients and staff, unless exempt, from Monday, 14 November,” a BCUHB spokesperson said.

“We know it is important for our patients to receive visits from their loved ones.

“As a health board, we expect the support and respect of our visitors to maintain the safety of our patients by following the visiting measures in place at the time.”Read the full update at: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/services/hospitals/hospital-information/hospital-visiting1/general-visiting/

