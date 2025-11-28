Accommodation for parents and guardians of sick children has opened at Ysbyty Gwynedd following significant refurbishment and renovation.
Tŷ Enfys, which opened on 27 November following completion of the work, offers accommodation for parents and guardians of children receiving extended care and treatment at Ysbyty Gwynedd, including babies receiving care in the Special Care Baby Unit, allowing them to stay close to their children without the stress of traveling back and forth.
The £85,000 improvement works, fully funded by local charity Gafael Llaw, include new flooring, painting, new furniture for all rooms, a new kitchen, and utility room.
Gafael Llaw Chair Iwan Trefor Jones said: “We work closely with Ward Dewi staff to identify what and how we as a charity can improve facilities for children, young people, and their families who have to spend time there.
“It was a privilege to fund the Tŷ Enfys project, a building and resource that is so important to the families, offering respite, peace, and comfort during difficult times. It’s great to see the improvement works completed and to hear positive feedback from families and staff about the difference it makes and will continue to make for years to come.”
Nathan Crimes, Head of Nursing for Children’s Services for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s West Integrated Health Community, added: “We are incredibly grateful to Gafael Llaw for their continued support.
“The refurbishment of Tŷ Enfys makes a real difference to families who often face long and challenging stays while their children receive care. Having a comfortable and welcoming space to rest provides families with much-needed reassurance and respite, and we know how much this improved environment means to them. We are delighted to see the facility reopened and ready to support families for many years to come.”
For more information, follow Gafael Llaw’s social media or visit www.gafael-llaw.co.uk
