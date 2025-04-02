Families across Wales are being urged to claim up to £200 per child for school essentials before application window closes.
Thousands of parents are still able to claim the School Essentials Grant for 2024/25, but need to submit applications before the end of May.
Uniform, stationery, music lessons, sports kit and equipment for after school clubs – it can all add up.
Fortunately, the School Essentials Grant can offer help to parents and carers struggling financially, with £125 available for eligible learners and £200 for learners entering year 7.
Currently, 90% of those eligible have claimed their free School Essentials Grant. That still leaves thousands of children in Wales whose parents need to claim the money before applications close on 31 May.
There’s still time to check eligibility Get help with school costs | GOV.WALES and apply for this year’s funding now before applications close for this year.
What is the School Essentials Grant?
The School Essentials Grant is a support payment to help cover the cost of essentials needed for school.
Families on lower incomes who receive certain benefits, those seeking asylum and children in care can claim £125 per child per year to help with school costs in primary and secondary school.
For children going into year 7, there is £200 available in recognition of the extra cost of starting secondary school.
The grant can be used to pay for:
- school uniform, including coats and shoes
- school activities, like learning a musical instrument, sports kit and equipment for after school activities
- classroom essentials, like pens, pencils and bags
Beth Williams, teacher at Maesyrhandir CP School in Newtown said: “The School Essentials Grant is a massive help to parents.
“We all know how hard it is, especially if you’ve got more than one child, to buy all the things that they need, and it all comes at once. So, the parents can use the School Essentials Grant to buy anything they might need for the cost of the school day - new uniform, new PE kit."
In addition to support paid to a learner’s family, their school or setting will also receive extra funding through the Pupil Development Grant (PDG), which can help raise the attainment of learners by reducing the barriers to learning.This funding is used to support learners from lower income families, for example by paying for support staff. This applies to learners in all schools and settings, including special schools and pupil referral units.
Caroline Bufton, Headteacher of Maesyrhandir CP school in Newtown, has used the PDG funding to improve creative opportunities for children.
“It's very important for parents to check their eligibility because this allows us to have funding which is vital to supporting their children,” she said.
How do I claim the School Essentials Grant?
Families must register their eligibility for the School Essentials Grant through their local authority and you can apply every year for each of your children. Learners from all kinds of education settings are eligible as long as they are aged 4 (in Reception) to 16.
For a learner to be eligible, their parent must receive one or more of the following:
- Income Support
- Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance
- Support under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999
- Guaranteed element of Pension Credit
- Child Tax Credit (as long as parents do not also get Working Tax Credit and their annual income is £16,190 or less before tax)
- Working Tax Credit run-on (paid for 4 weeks after parents stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit)
- Universal Credit (as long as the annual net earned household income is less than £7,400, not including benefits)
Even if your child already receives a Free School Meal, you still need to check eligibility to access the School Essentials Grant and extra funding for your school.
Requests for funding must be made annually, so it’s important to check your eligibility before the funding window closes on Saturday, 31 May, 2025.
How much am I entitled to?
Families of primary and secondary school learners (if eligible) - £125 per child, per year.
Families of secondary school learners in year 7 (if eligible) - £200 per child, per year.
This school year’s application window closes on Saturday, 31 May, 2025.